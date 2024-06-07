MALAYSIA MEGA SALE RETURNS WITH DISCOUNTS OF UP TO 85 PCT



KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysia Mega Sale returns after a four-year hiatus with discounts of up to 85 per cent from June 15 to July 31.

Deputy Tourism, Arts, and Culture Minister Khairul Firdaus Akbar Khan said this campaign implemented by Tourism Malaysia seeks to promote Malaysia as a shopping destination while boosting the country’s economic sector, including accommodation, gastronomy, and tourism activities.

“I also aim for this programme to attract domestic and international tourists to Malaysia, adding value to their travel experience,” he told reporters after launching the 2024 Malaysia Mega Sale here today.

He said the campaign also received support from various parties, including shopping malls, hotel associations, travel agencies, airlines, Keretapi Tanah Melayu Berhad, and local tourism industry players.

“This collaboration will ensure tourists enjoy a comprehensive and valuable shopping experience while in Malaysia, which is in line with the campaign slogan ‘My Priceless Experience,'” he said.

Acc

ording to Khairul Firdaus, the campaign last held in 2019, along with the Malaysia Super Sale and Malaysia Year-End Sale, raked in RM86.14 billion in tourist expenditures.

“These three campaigns will be gazetted from next year until 2026 in preparation for Visit Malaysia Year 2026,” he added.

In another development, he said Malaysia recorded 7.5 million tourist arrivals in the first quarter of this year, showing a nearly 15 per cent increase compared to the corresponding period last year, which augurs well for the country in its effort to achieve the target of 27.3 million tourists this year.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency