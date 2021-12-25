Malaysia Reports 3,528 New COVID-19 Infections, 25 More Deaths

Malaysia reported another 3,528 new COVID-19 infections, as of midnight, bringing the national total to 2,735,241, according to the health ministry.

Some 103 of the new cases are imported, with 3,425 being local transmissions, data released on the ministry’s website showed.

Another 25 more deaths have been reported, bringing the death toll to 31,290.

About 4,489 patients have been released after recovery, bringing the total number of cured and discharged to 2,657,074.

There are some 46,877 active cases, 339 are being held in intensive care units and 180 of those are in need of assisted breathing.

Malaysia has administered a total of 140,443 doses of the COVID-19 vaccines yesterday alone, and some 79.5 percent of the population have received at least one dose and 78.3 percent have been fully vaccinated.

