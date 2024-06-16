MALAYSIA STILL IN MY HEART, SAYS MISBUN



KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysian badminton legend Datuk Misbun Sidek’s wishes to continue imparting his knowledge in the sport within Malaysia as the ‘country is still close to his heart”.

Misbun said his heart is not yet ‘open’ to accepting any offers from abroad to serve as a coach at the moment, though he does not rule out the possibility of doing so in the future.

‘I am still doing private coaching and consulting on how to upgrade training development (in Malaysia).

‘Offers (to coach) are always there (along with) coaxing (from abroad) but I have always been like this. Maybe in the future, we don’t know, but for now, if you want me, if you want to learn, you come (to Malaysia),’ he told reporters recently.

Previously, the Nusa Mahsuri Club based in Ampang here shared on their Facebook that Misbun had ‘drilled’ three young Thai players during an intensive training session that lasted nearly a month.

Misbun left the Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) after the governing body decided on July 28 last year t

o terminate his contract earlier than scheduled.

Misbun, who was then the Director of Youth Singles Development at Akademi Badminton Malaysia (ABM), expressed regret and disappointment as his contract was terminated without mutual agreement.

BAM president Tan Sri Mohamad Norza Zakaria, however, issued a public apology through a press conference and offered Misbun the opportunity to complete his original contract with ABM until the end of last year.

However, Misbun declined the offer after the conflict between him and BAM reached an amicable resolution.

Subsequently, the media reported that Misbun had received at least five offers from abroad but refused to disclose the list of countries attempting to ‘lure’ him.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency