MALAYSIA TROUNCES CHINA IN ISTAF SEPAK TAKRAW WORLD CUP OPENER



KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia trounced China 2-0 in their Group B opening match in the premier category of the regu event at the 2024 ISTAF Sepak Takraw World Cup today.

The Malaysian regu of Mohammad Syahir Mohd Rosdi (tekong), Farhan Adam (apit kiri) and Mohamad Azlan Alias (apit kanan) wasted no time in winning the first set 15-6 at Titiwangsa Stadium here, and made two changes, swapping in Muhammad Shahalril Aiman Halim for Mohamad Azlan and Muhammad Haziq Hairul Nizam for Mohammad Syahir in the second set to beat China’s Ai Liang, Qin Hao and Fan Xu 15-7 to settle the match.

Malaysia will go up against Brunei in their second Group B match tomorrow.

Meanwhile, Farhan described today’s win as something that was not that easy as they had yet to settle down to a suitable rhythm.

‘To me it’s not easy (to face China), InsyaAllah, we will raise our game in our next match,’ he said.

In other opening matches today, powerhouse Thailand brushed aside Vietnam 15-7,15-8 and will meet Indonesia in their next Group A mat

ch, while India beat Japan 15-10,15-7, and will play Myanmar in their second Group D match.

In Group C, South Korea meanwhile beat the Philippines 15-12,8-15,15-11 and will play Singapore next.

All second group matches will be played tomorrow.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency