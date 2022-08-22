Malaysian Business Chamber of Commerce Supports Cambodia Mine Clearance Operations

Malaysian Business Chamber of Commerce in Cambodia has committed financial support for mine clearance in Kampong Speu province.

The handover of the assistance took place on Aug. 18 under the auspices of H.E. Ly Thuch, First Vice President of the Cambodian Mine Action and Victim Assistance Authority (CMAA) and Malaysian Ambassador to Cambodia H.E. Eldeen Husaini Mohd Hashim.

The financial assistance will be used to support mine clearance activities in Sdok, and Srang commune of Kampong Speu province.

H.E. Ly Thuch thanked the Malaysian investors in Cambodia for the support of the vision of Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen to make Cambodia mine-free by 2025.

On behalf of the chamber of commerce, Okhna Tan Khee Meng underlined that his team will continue to support the effort.

For more than 30 years, the Royal Government of Cambodia through the support from various stakeholders has cleared land mines from more than 2,378 square kilometres of land benefiting more than seven million people.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press