Malaysian Foreign Minister Interested in Angkor Wat Conservation Work

Malaysian Foreign Minister planned to visit Angkor Wat temple when participating the ASEAN Foreign Minister’s Meeting in Cambodia this month to understand the temple conservation work and sustainable development in Angkor resort.

The information was shared on Wednesday in a meeting between H.E. Long Kosal, Deputy Director General and Spokesperson for the APSARA National Authority, and H.E. Eldeen Husaini Mohd Hashim, Ambassador of Malaysia to Cambodia, at Siem Reap province.

H.E. Eldeen Husaini Mohd Hashim, said the management of Angkor resort by the APSARA Authority has been highly appreciated, impressing other countries including Malaysia.

H.E. Long Kosal warmly welcomed the visit plan of Malaysian foreign minister to the cultural province and the APSARA Authority will be happy to share experience to the Malaysian counterpart.

