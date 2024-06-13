MALAYSIAN PILGRIMS URGED TO MAINTAIN CLEANLINESS STANDARDS IN MASYAIR – MOHD NA’IM



MAKKAH, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar has called on Malaysian pilgrims to continue setting a good example for pilgrims from other countries in maintaining cleanliness during their stay in Masyair.

Mohd Na’im said the Saudi Arabian government has long recognised Malaysian pilgrims for their discipline and knowledge in various aspects, including through the Masyair Cleanliness Programme, and emphasised that this positive image should be maintained during the 1445H/2024 season.

‘In 2018, Lembaga Tabung Haji (TH) introduced this programme as an initiative to encourage Malaysian pilgrims to fulfil their responsibilities as Muslims and responsible pilgrims.

‘As a result of this initiative, the Saudi Arabian government praised the state of Arafah left by Malaysian pilgrims, which has become an example for other countries in maintaining cleanliness in Masyair,’ he said after launching the Masyair Cleanliness Programme at the Land Premium Hotel here yest

erday.

Also present were TH chairman Tan Sri Abdul Rashid Hussain, TH group managing director and chief executive officer Syed Hamadah Syed Othman and Malaysian haj delegation head Datuk Seri Syed Saleh Syed Abdul Rahman.

Mohd Na’im emphasised that maintaining cleanliness is part of ibadah and is highly encouraged in Islam, adding that it also serves as a reflection of a ‘mabrur’ (completed and accepted haj) beyond just fulfilling the core pillars of the pilgrimage.

‘Ibadah has a broader meaning and is not limited to specific acts of worship like prayers. Maintaining good relations with fellow pilgrims and ensuring a clean environment are also acts of worship,’ he said.

He added that through this programme, Malaysian pilgrims could better understand the concept of ibadah and practice the principle of ta’awun (cooperation) to keep the Masyair area clean and orderly, just as it was upon arrival.

Meanwhile, after the event, Mohd Na’im and TH senior management spent some time visiting the next-of-kin of five

Malaysian pilgrims who recently passed away in the Holy Land.

He offered words of encouragement to them and assured them that TH would perform badal haj (proxy pilgrimage) for the deceased pilgrims.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency