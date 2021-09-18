Malaysian RE & EE Innovation Recognised As Best In ASEAN

A moment of pride for the country today as a total of 17 Malaysian organisations and individuals participating in the ASEAN Energy Awards (AEA) 2021, emerged as winners across various categories with Wong Tin Song of the Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources (KeTSA) being conferred the ASEAN Excellence in Energy Management by an individual award, further solidifying the nation’s leading role in the deployment of sustainability technologies across Southeast Asia.

Participating in AEA 2021, the region’s highest award for excellence in the field of energy, convened by the ASEAN Centre for Energy (ACE), 13 were announced as winners in the Coal, Energy Efficient Buildings, Green Buildings, Energy Management in Building and Industries, Renewable Energy Projects and the Special Submission categories as well as 3 other winners under the 2nd ASEAN Energy Youth Awards (AEYA), during the virtual awards ceremony held in conjunction with the 39th ASEAN Ministers on Energy Meeting (AMEM) and ASEAN Energy Business Forum hosted by Brunei Darussalam.

Source: NAM NEWS NETWORK