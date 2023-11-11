Malaysia’s Science Ministry Warns of Scams Related to Research Funding Schemes

Putrajaya – The Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation (MOSTI) in Malaysia has issued a denial regarding claims that it appointed a third party or consultant to disseminate information about its research and development (R&D) funding schemes. In a statement released today, MOSTI addressed reports of a fraudulent workshop purporting to assist with grant applications under the ministry’s Applied Innovation Fund.

According to BARNAMA News Agency, The ministry highlighted that individuals were allegedly charged a fee of RM1,800 to participate in this workshop, which falsely promised guaranteed approval for grant applications. MOSTI clarified that it has never organized such a workshop that requires payment from the public. The success of applications for MOSTI’s R&D funding depends on adherence to specified terms and criteria, along with evaluations by an appointed panel of expert evaluators.

MOSTI cautioned the public to remain vigilant against such scams, advising them not to be misled by unrealistic promises and to always verify information directly from official sources. For accurate and up-to-date information regarding MOSTI’s R&D funding schemes, interested parties are encouraged to visit the ministry’s website at sdb.mosti.gov.my.