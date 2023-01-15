Many Cooperation Deals to be signed during Cambodian PM’s Visit to Maldives

A number of documents on bilateral cooperation between the Kingdom of Cambodia and the Republic of Maldives will be inked during the visit of Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen to Maldives.

Samdech Techo Prime Minister left Phnom Penh International Airport this morning for a three-day official visit in Maldives, at the invitation of H.E. Ibrahim Mohamed Solih, President of the Republic of Maldives.

According to a press release from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, the signing ceremony will be presided over by both leaders following their official talks.

During the visit, the source pointed out, Samdech Techo Prime Minister will receive separate courtesy calls by the Vice President, the Speaker of the People's Majlis, the Chief Justice and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Maldives.

“The upcoming visit of Samdech Techo Prime Minister to Maldives will present an opportunity for both sides to review the entire range of bilateral cooperation, including exploring new avenues to further strengthen cooperation on trade, investment, connectivity, health, culture, agriculture and human resources development that are mutually beneficial to the two countries and peoples,” underlined the release.

Samdech Techo Prime Minister is accompanied by H.E. Prak Sokhonn, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, H.E. Othsman Hassan, Senior Minister in Charge of Special Mission, H.E. Thong Khon, Minister of Tourism, H.E. Mam Bunheng, Minister of Health, as well as other senior government officials and business leaders from the Cambodia Chamber of Commerce.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press