Many Singaporean Investors Interested in Cambodia’s Construction Sector

Many Singaporean investors will visit Cambodia to study investment opportunities in the areas of construction, housing and real estate, after the global COVID-19 situation eases.

The information was shared by outgoing Ambassador of Singapore to Cambodia H.E. Michael Tan Keng Siong during his farewell meeting here yesterday with H.E. Chea Sophara, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Land Management, Urban Planning and Construction.

The outgoing Singaporean diplomat congratulated the Royal Government of Cambodia on its success in controlling the spread of COVID-19, stressing that the embassy’s officials at all levels are proud to fulfil their mission in Cambodia where they feel safe and free to travel and work normally while people in many other countries around the world are struggling with this pandemic.

H.E. Michael Tan Keng Siong expressed his gratitude to the Royal Government of Cambodia and the Ministry of Land Management, Urban Planning and Construction for their support and cooperation for the success of his mission.

For his part, H.E. Chea Sophara thanked the outgoing Singaporean ambassador for his appreciation of the Royal Government’s success in tackling the COVID-19 pandemic and the Singapore Red Cross for providing assistance to the Cambodian Red Cross to help the flood victims in early October.

The Cambodian DPM also congratulated Cambodia and Singapore on the 55th anniversary of the establishment of their diplomatic relations and expressed his commitment to further strengthen the ties of friendship with the Embassy of Singapore.

