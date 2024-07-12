MARRIED COUPLE AMONG THREE KILLED IN ACCIDENT

Three people died and one person was injured in an accident involving two cars at Batu Rakit, Kuala Nerus, near here, yesterday.

Kuala Terengganu district police chief ACP Azli Mohd Noor identified the dead as Muhammad Iqwan Ahmad Izeham, 23, and his wife Nur Mimi Aliya Mohd Shukri, 18, and Zaini Ambak, 46.

“At about 9.15 pm yesterday, police received a report about a fatal accident involving two vehicles – a Proton Wira driven by Muhammad Iqwan, which was heading to Kuala Terengganu from Setiu, and a Nissan Navara travelling in the opposite direction in which Zaini was a passenger,’ he said in a statement today.

He said the Nissan Navara driver, Rasdi Yaakob, 58, who is Zaini’s husband, was injured and admitted to Hospital Sultanah Nur Zahirah (HSNZ).

“Investigations show that Muhammad Iqwan’s car went out of control and collided with the car driven by Rasdi,” he added.

Azli said Nur Mimi Aliya and Zaini were killed on the spot, and Muhammad Iqwan died while receiving treatment at HSNZ.

“It was rainin

g when the accident happened,’ he said, adding that the case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency