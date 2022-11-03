Matì, in Milan the evolution of the maritozzo

MILAN, Italy, Nov. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The maritozzo in an evolved version, where its classic sweet nature is counterbalanced by a savory and decidedly gourmet reinterpretation. This is the proposal of Matì-Gourmet Maritozzi Pleasures, a Milanese restaurant at 23 Via Cesare Correnti. This is a new gastronomic reality that stimulates the taste and curiosity devoted to maritozzo, the famous sweet of the Roman culinary tradition, which has left the regional borders to conquer all of Italy.

Matì is the new boutique dedicated to refined palates, a must-visit destination for gourmand explorers of taste. The “atelier of maritozzo” in Milanese format is configured as the new culinary landing place in which to live a synaesthetic experience of taste capable of delighting eyes and taste buds. The idea of revisiting one of the Italian gastronomic cults in a gourmet key comes from the vision of four young entrepreneurs who propose an original reinterpretation of maritozzo: not only in the traditional sweet version, but also in a new savory proposal. Matteo Casaroli (Chef and Researcher), Arjuna Ullrich Rimbotti (Entrepreneur and Sommelier), Daniele Ionni (Production Manager) and Laura Muccini, (creative and entrepreneurial mind): these are the four founding partners who have combined skills and aspirations to bring the project to life by indulging the chef’s passion for the leavened and stuffed dough sphere.

Matì is carbon neutral. The genuine and authentic values behind Matì’s concept can be found in the responsible approach that the founders have declined in every part of the project: thanks to the collaboration with Green Future Project-an online platform that supports companies in CO2 offsetting processes. Even the paper used for packaging and communication materials is made from recycled materials.

Matì does not stop in Milan: the stop in Milan kicks off a journey in the making to take the premium street food project throughout Italy, major European capitals and Asia.

