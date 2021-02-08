Maureen Perrelli of Secureworks Recognized as 2021 CRN® Channel Chief

ATLANTA, Feb. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Secureworks® (NASDAQ:SCWX), a leader in software-driven security solutions, today announced that CRN ®, a brand of The Channel Company , has named Maureen Perrelli, Secureworks senior vice president and chief channel officer, to its 2021 list of Channel Chiefs. The prestigious CRN® Channel Chiefs list, released annually, recognizes leading IT channel vendor executives who continually demonstrate outstanding leadership, influence, innovation, and growth.

Maureen Perrelli leads the development and execution of Secureworks channel engagement strategy and programs, with a focus on empowering the channel community with security software, expertise, and resources to fulfill their customers’ need for leading security solutions. Perrelli is a channel veteran. Her previous roles include: vice president of global channel sales at NCR Corporation and senior leadership channel sales roles with Oracle, GE, and EMC. She has more than 20 years of experience leading global go-to-market organizations.

“As a recognized leader, Secureworks seeks to harness the power of the channel to help protect more organizations from current and emerging cyber threats,” said Perrelli. “I am honored to be selected by CRN as it validates the hard work of our entire team to build a channel program that is simple, rewarding and offers solutions that are in high demand in the market.”

The 2021 Channel Chiefs are prominent leaders who have influenced the IT channel with cutting-edge strategies, programs, and partnerships. All honorees are selected by CRN’s editorial staff based on their dedication, industry prestige, and exceptional accomplishments as channel advocates.

“CRN’s 2021 Channel Chiefs list includes the industry’s biggest channel evangelists, a group of individuals who work tirelessly on behalf of their partners and drive growth through the development of strong partner programs and innovative business strategies that help bring business-critical solutions to market,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “The Channel Company is proud to recognize these channel influencers and looks forward to following their continued success.”

CRN’s 2021 Channel Chiefs list will be featured in the February 2021 issue of CRN® Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/ChannelChiefs .

About Secureworks

Secureworks® (NASDAQ: SCWX) a global cybersecurity leader, enables our customers and partners to outpace and outmaneuver adversaries with more precision, so they can rapidly adapt and respond to market forces to meet their business needs. With a unique combination of cloud-native, SaaS security platform and intelligence-driven security solutions, informed by 20+ years of threat intelligence and research, no other security platform is grounded and informed with this much real-world experience.

www.secureworks.com

Use of the word “partner,” “partnership” or words of similar import does not imply a legal partnership between Secureworks and any other company.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

