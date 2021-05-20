Media Outlets Urged for Trademark Registration

The Ministry of Information has urged media outlets to register their trademarks and trade names aiming to protect their legal rights, stressing that their licences will not be issued or extended if they continue violating the law.

In a statement issued on May 18, the ministry said it has noticed that some media outlets and companies which provide news and broadcasting services have used their unregistered trademarks in their operations which would cause confusion and affect the interests of registered media outlets.

To ensure and protect the interests and legal rights of media outlets and companies providing news broadcasting services in Cambodia, the Ministry of Information instructs those which have not yet registered their trademarks and trade names to do so before the end of this year.

Those who continue using their unregistered trademarks and trade names will not get licences from the ministry from 2022 onwards, the statement added.

The move was made amid the rising trend of media outlets in the Kingdom.

According to H.E. Meas Sophorn, the ministry’s spokesperson, this year online news organisations rose by over 100 to nearly 700, let alone many registered broadcasting media outlets.

Additionally, over 4,000 press cards have been issued for national and international journalists in Cambodia this year, an increase of over 400.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press