Menlo Security Named a Leader in GigaOm Radar Report for Secure Enterprise Browsing



– Menlo Security, the pioneer of Secure Enterprise Browsers, today announced its position as a Leader and Fast Mover in the GigaOm Radar Report for Secure Enterprise Browsing. Specifically, GigaOm recognized Menlo Security’s Secure Enterprise Browser, powered by the Menlo Secure Cloud Browser, as a Leader and Fast Mover in the Innovation/Platform Play quadrant of the Radar chart. The Menlo Secure Cloud Browser delivers high-efficacy, AI-driven defenses and an easy-to-own solution for secure remote access and zero trust applications. Menlo provides comprehensive visibility into browser behavior and enforces SaaS governance and secure web gateway policy, too. With support for both public SaaS and private web applications, Menlo is easy for users and easy on administrators: the intuitive tile interface and policy-based access make it perfect for contractors, remote teams, and third-party users.

‘Menlo’s secure browsing solution can deliver on a wide range of use cases, which include zero-hour phishing session

hijacking protection, hybrid and remote access to internal web and native applications, and reducing the risk of IP and PII leakage with policy-driven DLP capabilities,’ said Andrew Green, Security and Risk Analyst at GigaOm and author of the report. ‘Menlo’s solution can be deployed as an alternative to virtual desktop infrastructure products … it has a good development pipeline, making it a Fast Mover

Source: BERNAMA News Agency