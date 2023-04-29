Men’s U-22 Football: Cambodia Wins 4-0 against Timor-Leste

Cambodian U-22 team beat their Timorese counterpart 4-0 in their first match of Men's football for SEA Games 2023 held at the National Olympic Stadium in Phnom Penh this evening.

Cambodian Kouprey team scored two goals in the first half and two more in the second half, obtaining three points.

Chou Sinit got the first two goals at the 38th and 45th minutes, whereas Sor Rotana earned another one at 73th minutes, and Lim Pisoth at 82th minutes.

Earlier in the afternoon, Indonesia also gained three points after winning over the Philippines 3-0.

As scheduled, besides Timor-Leste, Cambodia will have matches with the Philippines on May 2, Myanmar on May 7 and Indonesia on May 10.

Group A consists of Cambodia, Indonesia, Myanmar, the Philippines, and Timor-Leste, while Group B of Laos, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam.

Source: Agence Kampuchea Presse