Mermec honored in Singapore at ICCS Business Awards 2023 SINGAPORE, Sept. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Now in its 14th year, the ICCS Business Awards annually selects Italian excellence in investment and innovation in the Asian city-state and the ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) area.

MERMEC Group, Italy’s leading specialist in technologies for rail network safety and maintenance, as a part of Angel (a holding company that develops solutions for the rail, digital mechatronics, and aerospace), won the prestigious ICCS Business Awards 2023 as “Best Italian MNC (Multinational Corporation) in Singapore” in the technology sector, awarded by the Italian Chamber of Commerce in Singapore in the presence of the Ambassador of Italy, Dante Brandi and the Director of the Italian Chamber of Commerce in Singapore, Giacomo Marabiso.

MERMEC, which has a long-standing partnership with LTA (Land Transport Authority) as well as with Singapore’s metro operators-Singapore’s Mass rapid transit (SMRT) and SBS Transit – which is known to be among the safest and most advanced urban transportation systems in the world – was awarded for “its ability to transfer its technology and know-how to the strategic logistics and infrastructure sector”.

“In 2013, MERMEC was awarded its first contract in Singapore. Ten years later, after many projects have been developed and much commitment, this recognition has been given and it gratifies us as well as gives us further confidence and determination. We are present in 72 countries and proud to export high technology for Safety – Made in Italy – that has been developed thanks to the strict standards of Italian railways and that is appreciated worldwide,” said Angelo Petrosillo, Vice President Institutional Affairs of MERMEC.

Ambassador-designate Dante Brandi commented, “The Business Award given to MERMEC by the Italian Chamber of Commerce in Singapore as the best company in the technology sector is a prestigious recognition for a group that makes constant technological development its company hallmark. In a highly competitive market like Singapore’s, MERMEC represents Italian excellence and, together with many other national companies present in the City-State in different productive sectors, it contributes to nurturing mutually beneficial bilateral relationships, which see the most relevant added value in innovation, technological development, and human resources qualification.”

At the award ceremony, MERMEC also announced the upcoming opening of an additional office in Singapore, where highly specialized Singaporean and Italian technicians and engineers will operate in close coordination with the partners LTA and SMRT.

