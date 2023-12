METMALAYSIA: CONTINUOUS RAIN WARNING IN PAHANG, JOHOR, SABAH FROM MONDAY

KUALA LUMPUR, The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has issued an alert-level continuous rain warning for four days beginning on Monday (Dec 18) in Pahang and Johor and for Monday and Tuesday in Sabah.

It said in a statement today that the warning involved Rompin in Pahang as well as Kluang, Mersing, Kulai, Kota Tinggi and Johor Bahru in Johor.

In Sabah, alert-level continuous rain is forecast for the West Coast (Kota Kinabalu, Tuaran, Ranau and Kota Belud), Sandakan (Telupid, Beluran and Sandakan) and Kudat.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency