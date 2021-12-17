Mine Clearance Project for 2022 Discussed

Cambodia, the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), Australia, the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA), and New Zealand have discussed the action plan for Clearing for Result Phase IV (CfRIV)-Mine Mine Action for Human Development project for 2022.

Senior Minister and First Vice President of Cambodian Mine Action and Victim Assistance Authority (CMAA) H.E. Ly Thuch chaired the meeting with representatives from the said development partners through a video conference on Dec. 16.

The US$20 million CfRIV 2020-2025 is financially supported by Australia, New Zealand, UNDP, KOICA and the Royal Government of Cambodia.

It is implemented by CMAA with technical advisory support from UNDP, aiming at clearing landmine and explosive remnants of war, increasing assistance for the victims and mine-risk education, and building national capacity.

Last year, Cambodian Mine Action Centre (CMAC) destroyed almost 40,000 landmines and UXOs, thus clearing over 9,200 hectares of mine-contaminated-area or 115 percent of the yearly plan. The Kingdom’s goal is to become a mine-free nation by 2025.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press