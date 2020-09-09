Mine Exploration Areas in Two provinces Open for Bidding

Ministry of Mines and Energy has called for interested national and international companies to apply for mine exploration licenses in the areas of more than 200 hectares in Thbong Khmum and Rattanakiri provinces.

In an announcement issued recently, the ministry said that of the area, 107 square kilometres is located in Memut district, Thbong Khmum province and 100 square kilometres in O’ Yadao district, Rattanakiri province.

The applications must be submitted to the ministry no later than Oct. 5 and the ministry will announce publicly the winners after the working process completed.

About 40 mine exploration licenses have been so far issued to explore potential non-mantel mines across the country, according to the ministry.

Renaissance Minerals (Cambodia), a subsidiary of Australian-listed Emerald Resources has recently said it planned to extract gold next year in Mondulkiri province.

