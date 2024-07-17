MinebeaMitsumi Expanding Business in Pursat Province



MinebeaMitsumi has been expanding its business in Cambodia through an investment in building a new factory in Pursat province.

In a courtesy call on H.E. SUN Chanthol, Deputy Prime Minister, and First Vice President of the Council for the Development of Cambodia (CDC), at the CDC headquarters here on July 16, Mr. Yoshihisa Kainuma, Chairman/CEO of MinebeaMitsumi, thanked the CDC for its coordination to its business expansion project so far.

He also sought more support from the CDC on some relevant regulations to further facilitate MinebeaMitsumi’s business in Cambodia, mainly in Pursat province.

Minebea Cambodia, a subsidiary of Japanese multinational corporation MinebeaMitsumi, Inc., commenced its operations in 2011, since then the company has continuously expanded its production line.

Minebea Cambodia has been investing in the manufacturing of ball bearings, fan motors, micro actuators, brush DC motors, resonant devices, strain gages, pressed parts, plastic injection molded parts, LED backlights, wirel

ess lighting controller, and so on.

Source: Agence Kampuchea Presse