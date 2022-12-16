Minimum Temperature to Drop to 15 Degrees Celsius

The minimum temperature would drop to 15 degrees Celsius from Dec. 18 to 20, especially at mountainous areas and those next to Dangrek mountain range as well as in northeastern highland regions.

According to an additional announcement on weather forecast released this morning by the Ministry of Water Resources and Meteorology (MOWRAM), the provinces of Mondulkiri, Rattanakiri, Preah Vihear, Oddar Meanchey, and Pailin would experience a temperature as low as 15-16 degrees Celsius during the said period.

For Banteay Meanchey, Battambang, Siem Reap, and Stung Treng provinces, the temperature would decrease to 17-18 degrees Celsius, while in Phnom Penh capital and other provinces, the lowest temperature would stay around 20 degrees Celsius, it pointed out.

But, the minimum temperature at noon would be between 26 and 29 degrees Celsius, said MOWRAM, adding that from Dec. 21, the temperature is expected to increase by 2-3 degrees Celsius.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press