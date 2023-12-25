Minimum Temperature to Remain Low, at 16 degrees Celsius Early This Week



The minimum temperature would remain low, at 16 degrees Celsius, early this week, especially in highland areas, the Ministry of Water Resources and Meteorology (MOWRAM) said in its announcement on the new weather forecast released this morning.

The northern provinces of Oddar Meanchey, Mondulkiri, Preah Vihear and Rattanakiri would experience the lowest temperature of between 16-18 degrees Celsius on Dec. 25-26, the source pointed out.

According to the new weather forecast, during the said period, for the lowland areas, the minimum temperature would be between 17 and 22 degrees Celsius, while that of the coastal areas would vary between 21 and 23 degrees Celsius.

From Dec. 27, the intensity of cold waves would decrease with rising temperatures, MOWRAM underlined.

Source: Agence Kampuchea Presse