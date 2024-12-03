Minister Acknowledges Contributors to Education Reform Progress.



Siem Reap: The Minister of Education, Youth, and Sports recognises the hard work of all stakeholders and the effectiveness of ongoing education projects for the progress of Cambodia’s education reforms. H.E. Hang Chuon Naron, who is also a deputy prime minister, highlighted the appreciation when chairing the opening of an education forum on School Reforms Lessons Learnt 2024 at Siem Reap province on Dec. 2.

According to Agence Kampuchea Presse, the deputy prime minister thanked education management and staff at all levels and development partners, especially the World Bank (WB) and the Asian Development Bank (ADB), as well as other stakeholders, for the noticeable achievements in Cambodia’s education reforms so far.

He highlighted some key projects effectively contributing to the endeavour, including the General Education Improvement Project (GEIP), the Second Upper Secondary Education Sector Development Programme (USESDP-2), and the Science and Technology Project in Upper Secondary Education (STEP UP).

e ongoing investment in the projects aims at improving the quality and effectiveness of secondary education, especially in further enhancing Cambodia’s education that the ministry has been actively implementing at the school level, he said.

The education forum was organised to review lessons learnt from school reforms in Cambodia to ensure the alignment between the education policy and teacher development with the government’s strategy.