Minister Asks ICC-Angkor to Continue Supporting Cambodia’s Tourism Development

Minister of Tourism has asked the International Coordinating Committee for the Safeguarding and Development of the Historic Site of Angkor (ICC-Angkor) to continue supporting the process of Cambodia’s tourism development, especially in Siem Reap province.

The minister, H.E. Thong Khon, made the request in the 35th Technical Session of ICC-Angkor in Siem Reap province on Mar. 24.

The support will further promote Cambodia as an attractive and crisis-resilient tourism destination, continued H.E. Thong Khon.

H.E. Minister underlined that to restore Cambodia’s tourism, the ministry is cooperating with concerned ministries and institutions to promote Cambodia’s key tourist sites, including Siem Reap province.

Particularly for Siem Reap province, he continued, Cambodia is developing new tourism products in six areas: Preah Jayavarman-Norodom “Phnom Kulen” National Park, protected area around Banteay Srei Temple, Siem Reap city, Tonle Sap Lake, and new Siem Reap tourism areas.

He also thanked the ICC-Angkor and international experts for their active contribution to Cambodia’s tourism development so far.

The 35th Technical Session of ICC-Angkor was aimed to evaluate the conservation and development work of the APSARA National Authority and international partners in Angkor region by the ICC-Angkor expert groups, and to develop forward planning.

France and Japan co-chaired the meeting whose opening was presided by H.E. Mrs. Phoeurng Sackona, Minister of Culture and Fine Arts and President of APSARA National Authority.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press