Minister Committed to Strengthen Athletes’ Quality Toward SEA Games 2023

Minister of Tourism is committed to follow the recommendations of Cambodian premier to strengthen the capacity of Cambodian athletes toward the SEA Games-ASEAN Para Games 2023 in Cambodia.

The Minister H.E. Thong Khon, President of the National Olympic Committee of Cambodia (NOCC) and Permanent Vice President of the Cambodian SEA Games Organising Committee (CAMSOC), made the commitment in the closing ceremony of the 3rd National Games and the 1st National Para Games here in Phnom Penh this week.

We are ready for the comprehensive and international standard competitions based on a principle “Clean and Green Sports”, to bring honour to Cambodia and to promote the national prestige, he said.

He also thanked and appreciated the Ministry of Education, Youth and Sports, National Sports Federation, CAMSOC, Cambodian ASEAN Para Games Organising Committee (CAMAPGOC), NOCC, Ministries of Interior; Culture and Fine Arts; and National Defence, as well as other players for their cooperation in organising the event successfully.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press