Minister Encourages Eyeing for Opportunity in COVID-19 Containment and Response

The Minister of , Youth and Sports has encouraged the transformation of COVID-19 containment and response measures into opportunities for equal access to education in Cambodia.

The minister, H.E. Dr. Hang Chuon Naron, underlined the insight in his address for the opening of the SEAMEO Ministerial Policy e-Forum on COVID-19 Response conducted virtually.

He updated the conference about Cambodia’s effort to achieve the aforementioned perspective that includes response policy aiming at educating and information dissemination on COVID-19 and prevention measures.

Initiatives to ensure learning continuity among students when schools are closed, and capacitation of school principals and education staff to ensure safety when schools are reopened are also the minister’s sharing as practices from Cambodia.

The effort of the Royal Government of Cambodia means to evade severe loss and accelerate quality education access to all.

SEAMEO Ministerial Policy e-Forum focused on regional health mechanisms, COVID-19 response measurements and containment of possible COVID-19 spread.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press