Minister Encourages More Orders for Cambodian Agricultural Products

Minister of Labour and Vocational Training has encouraged Thailand's C.P Cambodia Co., Ltd to further increase its orders for Cambodian agricultural products.

The Minister H.E. Ith Samheng made the encouragement in a meeting with Mr. Preeda Chunwong, Deputy Director General of C.P Cambodia Co., Ltd. here in Phnom Penh on April 28.

H.E. Ith Samheng underlined that the private sector including C.P Cambodia has significantly contributed to generating more jobs and boosting the economic development in Cambodia.

Mr. Preeda Chunwong recalled the minister that C.P Cambodia has been operating well in Cambodia for 26 years thanks to the support by the Royal Government of Cambodia and the Ministry of Labour and Vocational Training.

C.P Cambodia is currently in need of over 2,000 Cambodian workers to work in Thailand, and there already are more than 10,000 Cambodian workers working in the company in Thailand.

H.E. Ith Samheng welcomed the Thai firm's request for more Cambodian workers to work in Thailand.

The Committee for Providing Legalisation to Cambodian Workers Residing and Working in Thailand will send its technical team to Thailand in order to work on renewing of the Overseas Cambodian Worker Card (OCWC) and Travel Document (TD), he added.

