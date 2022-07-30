Minister: Gender Mainstreaming Needs Participation from All Parties

Gender mainstreaming requires participation from all parties, including role model women who can inspire other women to take part in social activities and change negative mindset for women.

H.E. Dr. Ing Kantha Phavi, Minister of Women’s Affairs, made the note in a meeting with H.E. Mrs. Folakemi I. Akinleye, Manila-based Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to Cambodia here in Phnom Penh on July 27.

The minister underlined the situation of Cambodia’s women and children, as well as key policy frameworks supporting gender equality, such as rectangular strategy phase IV, national development strategic plan, 5th Neary Rattanak strategic plan, national action plan on prevention of violence against women and regional mechanisms.

She also laid stress on key achievements by the government, especially the increasing number of women in politics, education, vocational training, economy and beyond.

H.E. Mrs. Folakemi I. Akinleye appreciated the achievements and the effort of Royal Government of Cambodia as well as the Ministry of Women’s Affairs in promoting gender equality in Cambodia.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press