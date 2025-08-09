Minister Hem Vanndy, Hefei CPPCC Discuss Science and Technology Cooperation



Phnom penh: Minister of Industry, Science, Technology and Innovation, H.E. Hem Vanndy, met today with Chairman Han Bing of the Hefei Municipal Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) to explore opportunities for deeper scientific and technological cooperation.





According to Agence Kampuchea Presse, Science, Technology and Innovation (MISTI), during the meeting, Chairman Han highlighted Hefei’s economic and innovation strengths, including a 2024 GDP of ¥1.35 trillion (US$193 billion), leadership in New Energy Vehicle production, and status as one of China’s top seven innovation hubs. He noted the city’s role as the ‘Quantum Valley of China’ and home to the prestigious University of Science and Technology of China.





Minister Vanndy highlighted Cambodia’s young population and the need to embrace technology to accelerate the country’s transition to a digital economy. He requested Hefei to support Cambodian researchers and scientists with greater exposure through scholarships at Hefei’s STEM-focused universities and support for MISTI’s laboratories.





He also invited investment in Cambodia’s science parks and underscored the opportunities created by the recent comprehensive Memorandum of Understanding between MISTI and China’s Ministry of Science and Technology, which sets a framework for long-term collaboration.

