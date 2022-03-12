Minister Highlights Joint Effort in Climate Change Management

Minister of Environment has highlighted joint effort in managing natural protected areas and addressing climate change in Cambodia.

The Minister H.E. Say Samal made the note in a dissemination workshop on “natural protected areas and climate change” in Kampot province on Mar. 10.

H.E. Say Samal continued that the workshop will provide further inputs for the ministry to report and update its work to the National Assembly’s third commission on management and conservation of natural resources and biodiversity and solutions on any challenges related to climate change.

Cambodia’s environmental sector has been progressing remarkably particularly because of better public awareness and shared responsibilities, making it a driver for economic growth, emphasised the minister.

He also outlined the ministry’s institutional reform including decentralisation and deconcentration policy, and the preparation of policies, plans, strategies and initiatives on environmental and social impact assessment.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press