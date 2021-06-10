Minister Instructs Safety Measures at Correctional Centres and Prisons

Minister of Interior yesterday instructed enhanced COVID-19 safety measures to all correctional centres and prisons under its jurisdiction.

Samdech Kralahom Sar Kheng, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, made the instruction to address further outbreak of the deadly disease in the correctional centres and prisons across Cambodia.

All capital and provincial correctional centres and prisons with COVID-19 detection cases need to coordinate with respective health departments for containment and treatment support as well as other technical advice, he underlined.

Those correctional centres and prisons without any COVID-19 infections, he added, need to reinforce necessary safety measures, including thorough temperature check and sanitisation of visitors.

The Deputy Prime Minister also reminded them to ensure security and safety in the correctional centres and prisons, and immediately alert the ministry if anything goes wrong.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press