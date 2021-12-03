Minister: Journalists Play Key Roles in Eliminating Fake News

Journalists have been playing key roles in eliminating fake news, especially in the context of COVID-19, and in building people’s trust on the government.

The remarks were highlighted by H.E. Khieu Kanharith, Minister of Information while presiding over the opening ceremony of the Dissemination Seminar on Harmful Effects and Government Actions in Dealing with Fake News at Sokha Hotel in Siem Reap provincial city this morning.

The minister continued that fake news and disinformation are common challenge for every country and Cambodia has experienced them a lot, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic, misleading the public against the government.

Practicing roles with adhering to professional ethics is essential for the journalists, especially in this hard situation of COVID-19 spread, emphasised H.E. Khieu Kanharith.

H.E. Minister also outlined the journalists’ key contribution with government during the pandemic such as dissemination of the government’s urgent principles, providing information timely to people, and bringing back the people’s need to the government.

According to H.E. Khieu Kanharith, the Ministry of Information is working hard to address fake news and disinformation and encouraged the media practitioners to well adhere to their ethics.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press