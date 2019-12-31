Minister of Culture Meets New Swedish Ambassador

H.E. Mrs. Phoeurng Sackona, Minister of Culture and Fine Arts, has received newly appointed Ambassador of Sweden to Cambodia H.E. Bjorn Haggmark.

The meeting, taking place yesterday here in Phnom Penh, focused mainly on the strengthening and expansion of relations and cooperation, especially in the field of culture, between the two countries.

H.E. Mrs. Phoeurng Sackona expressed warm welcome to the Swedish diplomat's new role in the Kingdom, stressing that through his mission, the bilateral ties of friendship and collaboration will be further tightened.

Both sides also exchanged experience on cultural preservation and looked for new opportunities for future cultural cooperation and exchange between the two nations.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press