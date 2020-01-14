Minister of Information Congratulates 35th Anniversary of PM Hun Sen in Office

Minister of Information H.E. Khieu Kanharith expressed here this evening his sincere congratulations to Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen on being in office for 35 years.

The congratulations were extended at the annual get-together between Samdech Techo Hun Sen and nearly 6.000 journalists, spokespersons and information officials.

On the occasion, H.E. Khieu Kanharith and his spouse also offer a basket of flowers to Samdech Techo Hun Sen.

According to H.E. Khieu Kanharith, Cambodia currently has some 310 print media organisations, some 400 websites and online TVs , 200 TV stations, 221 radio stations, 42 journalist associations, and 22 representative offices of foreign news agencies, TV and radio, including the newly registered office of the Voice of America (VOA).

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press