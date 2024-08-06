Minister of Information Highlights Quality Over Quantity Media

The Minister of Information has re-emphasised the quality of media practitioners over quantity in securing factual and professional news sources in Cambodia.

H.E. Neth Pheaktra made the highlight in a launching and dissemination workshop of the Journalism Professional Charter on August 6.

The emergingly popular new media has enabled a rapid increase in the number of online news content creators, hampering the quality of the information, he said.

News content creators without proper training in professional and ethical journalism are prone to circulating misinformation and inaccurate news.

The practice does not only degrade public mistrust of the media but can also cause misunderstanding, confusion, and possible social chaos, he added.

H.E. Neth Pheaktra called on all media practitioners to get trained and fully comply with the journalism charter as well as the professional and ethical foundation.

Regardless of the size of the news outlet, as long as their operation is licensed and their reporters are w

ell trained, the Ministry will help support their access to authorised information and protect their legal, professional, and ethical reporting, he added.

Source: Agence Kampuchea Presse