Minister of Justice Receives U.S. Ambassador

H.E. Koeut Rith, Minister of Justice, has received U.S. Ambassador to Cambodia H.E. W. Patrick Murphy at his office here in Phnom Penh.

In the meeting yesterday, H.E. W. Patrick Murphy expressed his appreciation of the endeavour and commitment of the Ministry of Justice in promoting Cambodia’s judicial sector.

The U.S. diplomat underlined good collaboration between the ministry and the embassy, especially in extradition, child protection, anti-financing of proliferation of weapons of mass destruction as well as investigation process of some cases.

From his end, H.E. Koeut Rith thanked the ambassador for the appreciation and support to foster judicial sector in Cambodia, including the law enforcement and human resource development.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press