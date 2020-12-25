Minister of Justice Requests Phnom Penh Court to Take Legal Action Against Sam Rainsy

Minister of Justice H.E. Koeut Rith has sent a letter to the Phnom Penh Municipal Court prosecutor asking him to take immediate and strict legal action against self-exiled Sam Rainsy.

The request was made on Dec. 25 after Sam Rainsy made a comment on his social media insulting His Majesty the King of Cambodia concerning the COVID-19 vaccine purchase.

“This act is a violation of the Constitution of Cambodia and is defined as a criminal offense under the provisions of Article 437 of the Penal Code,” wrote H.E. Koeut Rith in the letter.

Sam Rainsy, former leader of the dissolved National Rescue Party of Cambodia (CNRP), was indicted for public defamation against an individual by an investigating judge of the Paris Court of Justice on June 8. He is facing various lawsuits against him. He has spent most part of his political life overseas, including through self-exile to avoid legal sentences.

