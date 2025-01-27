Minister of Tourism and Emirates Airline Explore Enhanced Collaboration



Phnom Penh: Cambodian Minister of Tourism H.E. Huot Hak received Mr. Mohammed Al Qassim, Country Manager of Emirates for Cambodia, along with his team for a courtesy call and work discussion focused on potential collaboration. The meeting aimed at strengthening cooperation in the tourism sector, emphasizing Emirates’ role in the country.





According to Agence Kampuchea Presse, H.E. Huot Hak agreed to the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) and assigned focal persons from both parties to discuss its details. He also requested Emirates to consider increasing its direct flight routes beyond Phnom Penh to Siem Reap, home to the renowned Angkor Archeological Park, and Preah Sihanouk, a coastal province in southwest Cambodia.





Additionally, the discussions touched upon promoting Cambodia’s tourism potential through Emirates’ media channels. A particular emphasis was placed on collaboration to enhance Muslim tourism, aiming to attract more visitors from the Muslim community to Cambodia.

