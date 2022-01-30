Minister Orders Control of Chemical Fertiliser and Pesticide Production

Minister of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries has ordered relevant officials to control the composition of chemical fertilisers and pesticides that can be produced for illicit drugs.

The Minister H.E. Veng Sakhon made the call in the ministry’s annual meeting here in Phnom Penh recently.

The directive followed the request by Samdech Kralahom Sar Kheng, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, to investigate the production of illicit drug confiscated.

The Royal Government has discovered that some imported chemical substances to produce fertiliser and pesticide were used to produce illicit drugs.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press