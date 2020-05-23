Minister Reaffirms Reopening of Schools in November if Situation Stable

Ministry of Education, Youth and Sports will consider reopening schools in November 2020 if COVID-19 situation in Cambodia is stable.

The plan was reiterated by the minister H.E. Hang Chuon Naron when inspecting distance and e-learning activities in Kampong Chhnang province recently.

H.E. Hang Chuon Naron continued that priority will be given to the students in grades 9 and 12 as they will have to sit for their exams.

When reopened, class will be split and students will maintain appropriate distance and personal hygiene practice in order to evade possible contraction of COVID-19, added the minister.

He also instructed teachers to be cautious about the size of the students in their respective classes.

These preventive measures have been planned in order to prevent the new wave of COVID-19 in Cambodia.

After nearly 40 days without new contraction of COVID-19, Cambodia reported two new positive cases in the past two days. They are Cambodians flying into the country from the Philippines and the U.S.

The latest COVID-19 positive cases found was the 123rd and 124th registered by the Ministry of Health by far, and of them 122 have been cured.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press