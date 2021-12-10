Minister Urges Sports Journalists to be Ready for SEA Games-ASEAN Para Games 2023

Minister of Tourism has urged Cambodian sports journalists to be ready for the SEA Games-ASEAN Para Games 2023 hosted by Cambodia.

The Minister H.E. Thong Khon, also Permanent Vice Chairman of the Cambodia SEA Games Organising Committee (CAMSOC) made the point during the closing ceremony of an Online Course for Better Report of Southeast Asian Games and ASEAN Para Games 2023 on the “Role of Sports Journalists from Japanese Experience”, organised here yesterday.

H.E. MIKAMI Masahiro, Ambassador of Japan to Cambodia was also present at the event.

Speaking on the occasion, H.E. Thong Khon said that the training is crucial, especially in time that Cambodia will host the first historic event of the SEA Games-ASEAN Para Games in 2023.

Cambodian sports journalists will gain not only new knowledge and experience, but also a professional sports reporting skill to contribute to providing quality sports information to the public, he continued.

The minister considered sports journalism as an indispensable partner to boost the Olympic and national sports movements in the age of modern sports and Olympic movements.

He also underlined the rapid development of Cambodia’s sports sector, adding that under the umbrella of peace, Cambodian sports and Olympic movements have stepped energetically and actively toward the integration in the region, continent and the world.

This course was divided into two sessions: the first from Nov. 1 to 4 and the second from Dec. 6 to 9, with the participation of nearly 100 Cambodian sports journalists.

The training was co-organised by Japan Foundation Asia Centre and the Club of Cambodian Journalists (CCJ) under full support from CAMSOC and the National Olympic Committee of Cambodia (NOCC).

