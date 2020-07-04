Ministries Decide Three Stages for School Reopening

Ministries of Education, Youth and Sports and of Health have decided to reopen schools in three stages.

The update was shared with AKP by H.E. Dr. Dy Khamboly, Spokesperson for the Ministry of Education, Youth and Sports yesterday.

H.E. Dr. Dy Khamboly underlined that the school reopening decision was made following a meeting between the Ministry of Education, Youth and Sports and the Ministry of Health and the timing will be shared later.

Schools with high prevention standards against COVID-19 will be allowed to resume classes first, followed by those with medium and minimum standards to reopen in the second and third stages respectively.

The Ministry of Education, Youth and Sports on Mar. 16, when COVID-19 outbreak built momentum, ordered school closure to keep students and teachers safe from the disease.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press