Ministries Plan Online Book Fair Late this Week

The Ministry of Information in collaboration with the Ministry of Culture and Fine Arts, and the Ministry of Education, Youth and Sports will host an online event Week of Books from Dec. 12 to 19.

The Week of Books will include a broad range of virtual activities including poetry book and video promotions, book sales, and others to promote reading.

There will also be live interaction with prominent speakers through Zoom, a common online meeting platform.

The book fair is an annual event held regularly at the National Library in order to raise public awareness of books in Khmer and foreign languages, and to promote the publishing industry in Cambodia.

It also aims to support Cambodian writers and illustrators, as well as to cultivate a love of reading habits among Cambodians of all ages and to foster a passion for writing for the younger generation.

