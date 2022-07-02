Ministry, ADB Discuss Establishment of Commercial Court in Cambodia

The Ministry of Justice and the Asian Development Bank (ADB) have discussed the establishment and operation of a commercial court in Cambodia.

The discussion took place between H.E. Chin Malin, Secretary of State at the Ministry of Justice and Mr. Sion Morton, Head of ADB’s Cambodia Mission here in Phnom Penh on June 29.

The two sides also pledged to further promote the cooperation in future, especially in capacity building for judges and prosecutors on trade technical skill.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press