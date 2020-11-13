Ministry Asks for Temporary Close of All Clubs of Exercise for Health

The Ministry of Tourism has ordered temporary closure of all gym centres in all capital and provinces, including those in the hotels.

The directive was sent recently to all capital and provincial governors explaining that the move means to curb potential spread of COVID-19.

The resumption of the gym centres will be subject to further notice by the ministry.

Threat of COVID-19 is recurring in Cambodia following the virus detection with the visiting Hungarian foreign minister recently leading to testing and self-quarantine of over 1,480 officials and individuals in direct or indirect contact with the delegation.

As of this morning, Cambodia has registered 301 COVID-19 detections, including 187 Cambodians, 45 French, 18 Chinese, 13 Malaysians, 9 Indonesians, 8 Americans, 6 British, 3 Vietnamese, 3 Canadians, 3 Indians, 2 Hungarians, 1 Belgian, 1 Kazakhstani, 1 Polish, and 1 Pakistani.

Of them, 289 – 59 female and 230 male – have been cured, and only 12 are still under treatment.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press