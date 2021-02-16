Ministry Calls for Vigilance of Morning Low Temperature and Strong Winds

The Ministry of Water Resources and Meteorology (MOWRAM) has urged people, especially soldiers stationed at highland and coastal areas to take good care of their health and to be careful of morning low temperature, strong winds and moderate waves which would occur from Feb. 17 to 20.

The appeal was made in the ministry’s new announcement on weather forecast issued this morning.

Between Feb. 17 and 23, the source pointed out, the temperature would vary between 18 and 33 degrees Celsius for the provinces in the central lowland areas, and from 17 to 33 degrees Celsius in the provinces along the Dangrek mountain range and northwestern highland areas.

For the coastal areas, the temperature would be between 19 and 32 degrees Celsius, added the announcement.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press