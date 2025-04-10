Ministry, CARE Cambodia Partner to Support Marginalised Women



Phnom Penh: The Ministry of Women’s Affairs and CARE Cambodia have entered a partnership to implement a special programme to support marginalised women in Cambodia.





According to Agence Kampuchea Presse, H.E. Mrs. Kong Sorita, Secretary of State at the Ministry of Women’s Affairs, and Mr. Phoeun Sokchan, Country Representative of CARE Cambodia, signed the partnership agreement on April 7 at the ministry. The agreement is designed to enhance support systems and create opportunities for marginalized women in the region.





The initiative aims to strengthen inclusive services for indigenous people, promote the voices of female workers, and improve the economic resilience of female garment workers. This collaboration seeks to address the challenges faced by these communities and empower women by providing them with the necessary resources and support.

