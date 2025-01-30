Ministry, Finnish Experts Discuss Technical Education Transformation



Phnom Penh: The Ministry of Education, Youth and Sports, and Finland have discussed technical education transformation through the implementation of the work-based learning (WBL). The technical level discussion of WBL took place virtually on Jan. 28 between the ministry’s working group for the Technical Education Transformation Alliance project, led by Mr. Nuon Vansoeun, Deputy Director of the Vocation Orientation Department, and Finnish WBL experts.





According to Agence Kampuchea Presse, the discussions focused on exploring the rollout of WBL and conducting a feasibility study to develop a support framework at technical education institutions. The collaboration aims to enhance the quality and effectiveness of technical education by integrating practical work experience into the curriculum, thereby better preparing students for the job market.

